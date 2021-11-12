- Home
WTA - Guadalajara: Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:30 AM
Guadalajara, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :WTA Finals results on Thursday in Guadalajara, Mexico: Round RobinMaria Sakkari (GRE) bt Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-2, 6-4Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6-4, 6-0.
