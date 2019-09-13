WTA Hong Kong tennis postponed following protests

Hong Kong, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The WTA Hong Kong Open women's tennis tournament has been postponed, organisers said on Friday, citing the "present situation" after months of sometimes violent political protests.

"In light of the present situation, Hong Kong Tennis Association and the WTA are announcing a postponement of the 2019 Hong Kong Tennis Open," a Hong Kong Tennis Association statement said.