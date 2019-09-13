UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTA Hong Kong Tennis Postponed Following Protests

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:40 AM

WTA Hong Kong tennis postponed following protests

Hong Kong, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The WTA Hong Kong Open women's tennis tournament has been postponed, organisers said on Friday, citing the "present situation" after months of sometimes violent political protests.

"In light of the present situation, Hong Kong Tennis Association and the WTA are announcing a postponement of the 2019 Hong Kong Tennis Open," a Hong Kong Tennis Association statement said.

Related Topics

Tennis Hong Kong Women 2019

Recent Stories

24th World Energy Congress concludes with celebrat ..

9 hours ago

Publication of videos on crime-busting operations ..

10 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

11 hours ago

Number of public benefits associations in UAE incr ..

11 hours ago

Dubai businesses upbeat on new export markets and ..

11 hours ago

Emirati astronauts raise UAE flag in Baikonur befo ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.