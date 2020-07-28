UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTA Pan Pacific Open In Tokyo Canceled Amid COVID-19 Worries

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:34 PM

WTA Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo canceled amid COVID-19 worries

The WTA Pan Pacific Open, due to take place at Tokyo's Ariake Tennis Park in November, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said here on Tuesday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The WTA Pan Pacific Open, due to take place at Tokyo's Ariake Tennis Park in November, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said here on Tuesday.

Organizers said in a statement, "The Executive Committee looked at every possible way to make this tournament happen, including the idea of holding matches without audiences or restricting admissions in order to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved.

"However, after a series of deliberations, the Executive Committee made a heartrending decision to rule out the postponement, and concluded that the cancellation of the tournament was the best decision in the interest of public health, especially in light of the concern about the second wave of infection spreading in Japan." The Pan Pacific Open, which has been pushed back from September to November, has become the third and last victim following the cancellations of WTA and ATP Japan Open.

All seven tournaments scheduled in China on the WTA's 2020 provisional Calendar will also not be held, the WTA announced last Friday.

The announcement means the cancellation of the China Open, the Wuhan Open, the Jiangxi Open, the Zhengzhou Open, the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai and the Guangzhou Open, all of which were slated to be held in October and November.

"We are extremely disappointed that our world-class events in China will not take place this year," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO.

"We share in the disappointment of many around the world who were looking forward to this swing and appreciate all the continued support from our fans, partners and the entire region, as we continue to navigate the remainder of the 2020 season."

Related Topics

Tennis World China Zhuhai Shenzhen Guangzhou Wuhan Zhengzhou Tokyo Japan September October November 2020 All From Share Best

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

6 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

6 minutes ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

11 minutes ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

25 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.