WTA San Jose results - 1st update

San Jos, United States, Aug 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Wednesday's third day of the WTA event in San Jose, California (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd round Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) 3-6, 7-5, 6-1Daria Kasatkina (x7) bt Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-4, 6-0Paula Badosa (ESP x2) bt Elizabeth Mandlik (USA) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7/5).