WTA Toronto results

Results from Thursday's fourth day of the WTA Toronto tournament

Toronto, Canada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Thursday's fourth day of the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 3rd rd Coco Gauff (USA x10) bt Aryna Sabalenka (x6) 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4)Simona Halep (ROM x15) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-2, 7-5