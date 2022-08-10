WTA Toronto results - 4th update

Toronto, Canada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Tuesday's second day of a WTA hardcourt tournament in Toronto (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/3) Belinda Bencic (SUI x12) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-4, 6-2 Kaia Kanepi (EST) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-6 (7/4), 3-0, retired, back pain Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Carol Zhao (CAN) 6-1, 6-3 Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x11) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Rebecca Marino (CAN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Anna Bondár (HUN) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR x9) 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Claire Liu (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 7-6 (7/5)Coco Gauff (USA x10) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-1, 6-3Zhang Shuai (CHN) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-1, 6-3.