UrduPoint.com

WTA Toronto Results - Collated

Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2022 | 09:30 AM

WTA Toronto results - collated

Toronto, Canada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Tuesday's second day of the WTA Toronto tournament (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Maria Sakkari (GRE x3) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 1st rd Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/3) Belinda Bencic (SUI x12) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-4, 6-2 Kaia Kanepi (EST) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-6 (7/4), 3-0, retired, back pain Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Carol Zhao (CAN) 6-1, 6-3 Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Daria Kasatkina (x11) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Rebecca Marino (CAN) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Anna Bondár (HUN) 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR x9) 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Claire Liu (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 7-6 (7/5)Coco Gauff (USA x10) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-1, 6-3Zhang Shuai (CHN) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-1, 6-3.

Related Topics

USA Russia Toronto Osaka Hun Ita Madison Belarus From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.