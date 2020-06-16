UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTA University Help Players To Enhance Personal And Professional Growth

Muhammad Rameez 58 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:42 PM

WTA University help players to enhance personal and professional growth

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said over 150 WTA players had enrolled in a new educational platform it launched in March during the outbreak of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said over 150 WTA players had enrolled in a new educational platform it launched in March during the outbreak of COVID-19.

The platform, called WTA University, was launched by the WTA and its global technology partner SAP in March as the pandemic forced all the tournaments to suspend operations.

"This online learning management system expands on the WTA's fundamental Player Development Program aimed to enhance the lives and careers of players by offering resources for physical and mental health, as well as personal and professional growth," said the WTA on its website.

The platform offers private and live sessions, including but not limited to financial coaching by certified specialists, leadership inspiration from Billie Jean King, and a variety of daily guided fitness classes and orientation courses for new players.

American CiCi Bellis, currently enrolled in a bachelor's degree program through the WTA's partnership with Indiana University East, said the platform was helpful.

"It's been incredible to have WTA University launch during this time. It has given us new tools that allow us to focus our minds on something outside of tennis and improve our knowledge," Bellis told the WTA.

The WTA is presently working on its 2020-21 plan to customize further WTA University education for other segments of the tennis community, including WTA tournament staff, coaches, and other player support team members.

Related Topics

Tennis Technology Education March Women All From

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

10 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

18 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

25 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

40 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

40 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.