WTA University help players to enhance personal and professional growth

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said over 150 WTA players had enrolled in a new educational platform it launched in March during the outbreak of COVID-19.

The platform, called WTA University, was launched by the WTA and its global technology partner SAP in March as the pandemic forced all the tournaments to suspend operations.

"This online learning management system expands on the WTA's fundamental Player Development Program aimed to enhance the lives and careers of players by offering resources for physical and mental health, as well as personal and professional growth," said the WTA on its website.

The platform offers private and live sessions, including but not limited to financial coaching by certified specialists, leadership inspiration from Billie Jean King, and a variety of daily guided fitness classes and orientation courses for new players.

American CiCi Bellis, currently enrolled in a bachelor's degree program through the WTA's partnership with Indiana University East, said the platform was helpful.

"It's been incredible to have WTA University launch during this time. It has given us new tools that allow us to focus our minds on something outside of tennis and improve our knowledge," Bellis told the WTA.

The WTA is presently working on its 2020-21 plan to customize further WTA University education for other segments of the tennis community, including WTA tournament staff, coaches, and other player support team members.