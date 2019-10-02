WTA/ATP China Open tennis results

Results from the WTA/ATP China Open tennis in Beijing on Wednesday (x denotes seed):

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :results from the WTA/ATP China Open tennis in Beijing on Wednesday (x denotes seed): Women 2nd round Bianca Andreescu (CAN x5) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) Jennifer Brady (USA) bt Madison Keys (USA x11) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 3rd round Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x9) 6-3, 6-3 Men 2nd round Andy Murray (SCO) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-1Karen Khachanov (RUS x4) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 7-6 (7/0), 7-6 (7/5)Fabio Fognini (ITA x6) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-3, 6-4.