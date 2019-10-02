UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WTA/ATP China Open Tennis Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:14 PM

WTA/ATP China Open tennis results

Results from the WTA/ATP China Open tennis in Beijing on Wednesday (x denotes seed):

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :results from the WTA/ATP China Open tennis in Beijing on Wednesday (x denotes seed): Women 2nd round Bianca Andreescu (CAN x5) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) Jennifer Brady (USA) bt Madison Keys (USA x11) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 3rd round Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x9) 6-3, 6-3 Men 2nd round Andy Murray (SCO) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-1Karen Khachanov (RUS x4) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 7-6 (7/0), 7-6 (7/5)Fabio Fognini (ITA x6) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-3, 6-4.

Related Topics

USA Tennis China Beijing Ita Madison Women Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Andy Murray

Recent Stories

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

56 seconds ago

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

35 minutes ago

Balochistan: Neglected still

44 minutes ago

Limited tickets for Lahore T20 Is remaining

55 minutes ago

Egypt's El Dabaa Nuclear Plant Construction Goes A ..

1 minute ago

Azerbaijani State Border Service Says 3 People Kil ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.