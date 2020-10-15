WTT Youth Series set to launch in 2021

The World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Series will replace the ITTF World Junior Circuit and be launched in April 2021, the organization announced on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Series will replace the ITTF World Junior Circuit and be launched in April 2021, the organization announced on Thursday.

The new structure will include WTT Youth Contenders and WTT Youth Star Contenders, and align the WTT Youth Series with the WTT Series a holistic playing pathway.

The WTT Youth series will include U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19 and provide an opportunity for more talented and faster improving players to test their skills against older opponents.

The WTT Youth Contenders will open the playing field to all young athletes, and up to 30 events per year are targeted to provide plenty of opportunity for players to earn world ranking points.

Performance and world ranking points earned at the WTT Youth Contender events determines who qualifies for the WTT Youth Star Contender series, which boasts increased prize money in addition to high-level event production, playing conditions and presentation.

In total 32 boys and 32 girls will line up in the singles categories of the events.

All matches will be contested in a best-of-five format under the new regulations.

WTT's senior events are due to kick off from March 2021 and the WTT Youth Series has a targeted launch time of April 2021 in order to allow a smooth transition to the new system, with safety prioritized during these times of global uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further steps will be taken to promote and maintain a safe environment. Boys' and girls' events will take place separately with a day off between the events. Mixed doubles and team competitions will be removed from the Calendar. All participants should be accommodated in the official hospitality package.

The delayed start to the WTT Youth Series will allow multiple Youth Series events to be scheduled in the same week in different continents for the first time.