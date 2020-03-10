Wushu Peshawar wins Women Wushu trophy by securing 7 gold medals

Peshawar clinched the overall Women Wushu trophy after securing 7 gold medal, three medals by obtaining 135 points, Bannu secured second position with two gold medals, three silver and three bronze medals recorded 75 in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games being played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar clinched the overall Women Wushu trophy after securing 7 gold medal, three medals by obtaining 135 points, Bannu secured second position with two gold medals, three silver and three bronze medals recorded 75 in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games being played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex on Tuesday.

Director Women Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Miss Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest on this occasion. District Sports Officer Tehsil Ullah Khan, senior coach Syed Jaffar Shah, Manager Account Hamid Khan, President KP Wushu Association Rehmat Gul, Secretary Najum Ul Hassan, caretaker, Imran Khan, officials, players and spectators were also present.

After Peshawar and Bannu, Mardan Region claimed one gold medal and five bronze medals, taking third position with 70 points.

In the 40kg weight Aysha of Peshawar won gold medal, followed by Maham of Mardan and Fiza of Malakand and Ujalah of Bannu, in 44 Hira of Bannu won gold medal, followed by Maha Noor of Peshawar and Nida of Hazara and Balisha of Mardan won bronze medals respectively, in the 48kg weight Iqra of Peshawar won gold medal, followed by Mehro of Mardan, Rimsha and Maria of Kohat won bronze medals, in the 52kg weight Momina of Peshawar won gold medal, followed by Sanum of Mardan, Maryyum of Hazara and Afseen won bronze medals, in 56kg weight Mobina of Peshawar won gold medal, followed by Sadaf of Bannu, Ilmas of Hazara, Parsha Shah of Mardan, in 60kg weight Saira of Mardan won gold medal, followed by Shehlah of Peshawar and Ulfat and Shehnaz of Mardan won bronze medals, in 65kg Mashal of Peshawar won gold medal, followed by Saima of Bannu, Ruqia of Hazara and Shanan of Hazara won bronze medals, in the 70kg Aqsa of Bannu won gold medal, followed by Marwa of Peshawar, Reema and Kashmalah of Malakand won bronze medals, in the 75kg weight Wafa of Peshawar won gold medal, followed by Shaista of Bannu while Nafeesa of Kohat and Sunita of Hazara grabbed the bronze medals.

In the open category Sheba of Peshawar claimed gold medal, Sabahat won silver medal while Hifa and Hajra won bronze medals respectively. At the end, the chief guest gave aways trophies and cash prize of Rs. 1,10,000 and Rs. 55000 and glittering trophies.