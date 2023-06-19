UrduPoint.com

Wyndham Clark Holds Off McIlroy To Win First Major Title At US Open

Muhammad Rameez Published June 19, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Wyndham Clark fired an even-par 70 on Sunday to win the 123rd US Open, capturing his first major title and denying four-time major winner Rory McIlroy his first in nine years

Clark, whose previous best finish in six prior major starts was a tie for 75th, held his nerve at Los Angeles Country Club, where his 10-under-par total of 270 gave him an one-shot win over McIlroy, who also shot 70.

Clark, ranked 32nd in the world, started the day tied for the lead with Rickie Fowler and had a three-shot lead after his fourth birdie of the day at the par-five 14th.

His lead dwindled to one shot after bogeys at 15 and 16, and McIlroy kept the pressure on with an unlikely par at 17 -- where his tee shot was left onto the fairway of the neighboring second hole.

Clark missed the green at the par-four 17th, but stuck his third shot within two feet of the pin for a needed par.

His approach at 18 left him 60 feet, and he made a confident run with his first putt and sealed the victory with a par putt from within three feet.

McIlroy had opened with a birdie, then parred 12 straight, finding green after green but unable to get any birdie putts to drop.

He bogeyed 14, where his third shot was plugged deep in the muddy bank of a bunker and he received a free drop, only to miss a nine-foot par-saving putt.

World number one Scottie Scheffler also carded a 70 to finish third, two shots behind McIlroy.

Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia climbed the leaderboard with a 67 to grab fourth place on six-under 274.

Fowler, trying to claim his first major title to cement his return from a slump that saw him fall to 185th in the world, endured a nightmare day with seven bogeys in a five-over 75, sharing fifth with Min Woo Lee and Tommy Fleetwood -- who carded a superb seven-under par 63.

