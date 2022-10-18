UrduPoint.com

Xavi Aiming To Prevent Barca Spiral As Villarreal Visit

Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Xavi aiming to prevent Barca spiral as Villarreal visit

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :It has been a chastening week for Barcelona and coach Xavi Hernandez must take action to stop his team from spiralling.

The Catalans drew with Inter Milan, leaving them on the verge of Champions League elimination, then suffered a bruising 3-1 defeat by rivals Real Madrid in the Clasico on Sunday in La Liga.

Los Blancos leapfrogged Barcelona to move three points clear at the top of the table and the challenge for Xavi is to raise his team's morale and stay firmly in the title fight, not allowing his team to lick their wounds and stumble further.

Losing to Madrid was a bad blow for Barcelona's confidence but zooming out, it is just a blip in a long season.

It would be just as damaging to drop points against Villarreal on Thursday at Camp Nou.

Unai Emery's side visit knowing they can capitalise on Barcelona's recent struggles to earn another victory over the Catalans, as they did on the final day of last season to secure European football.

Barcelona finished with their lowest points total in La Liga for 14 years, a long way behind champions Real Madrid, and despite several summer signings, the Clasico exposed that a gap remains between the clubs.

Along with economic concerns, with the team set for a Champions League exit, the sporting issues continue to mount. Sunday's defeat means that Xavi has the worst record of any Barcelona coach after 50 games in charge in recent history, although unlike his counterparts he has not been able to rely on the club's best player of all time, Lionel Messi.

"We have to change the dynamic, the season is very long," said Xavi. "Sometimes you're down, but we have to be strong, keep believing and working, I don't know any other way to get to success. Luckily, it's only three points lost and now we have to prepare to face Villarreal." The coach may look to rotate for the visit of the "Yellow Submarine" after Gavi, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres impressed in the Clasico after coming off the bench. The latter two combined for Barcelona's late goal which pulled the score back to 2-1, giving them a glimmer of hope before Rodrygo won and dispatched a penalty in stoppage time.

Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets has been in the spotlight after making a mistake which cost the team a goal against Inter Milan, and then failing to take down Toni Kroos ahead of Madrid's first goal in the Clasico. He might join Gerard Pique on the bench.

"We have to make a foul," said Xavi. "(But) I am the one responsible. I will never blame the players. Football is a game of errors and we have to minimise them.

"Madrid minimise them and take advantage of their good moments, that's why they are a great team and have been winning for years. We are just starting out, we're in a maturing process, but on a good path." Player to watch: Reinildo Mandava The Mozambican Atletico Madrid defender put in a brilliant display to help his team keep a clean sheet against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. If Diego Simeone's side want to mount a title challenge and restore their previous solidity in defence then Mandava will be a crucial part of that. The left-back has been in sublime form this season and Rayo Vallecano cannot expect much joy in a Madrid derby clash on Tuesday.

Key stats 3 - Cadiz, 19th, have drawn three matches in a row ahead of their clash with high-flying Real Betis.

8 - Three players have made eight La Liga appearances as a substitute this season: Barca's Ansu Fati, Athletic Bilbao's Raul Garcia and Rayo Vallecano's Radamel Falcao.

44 - Brian Olivan has sent in more crosses than any other player in the league. The most recent paid off, with Joselu heading home against Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Fixtures (all times GMT) Tuesday Sevilla v Valencia (1700), Getafe v Athletic Bilbao (1800), Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1900) Wednesday Real Valladolid v Celta Vigo (1700), Cadiz v Real Betis (1700), Real Sociedad v Real Mallorca (1800), Elche v Real Madrid (1900)ThursdayAlmeria v Girona (1700), Osasuna v Espanyol (1800), Barcelona v Villarreal (1900).

Related Topics

Football Visit Derby Valladolid Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Madrid May Sunday All From Best Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Sevilla Inter Milan Espanyol Celta (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

6 hours ago
 Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

8 hours ago
 Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ank ..

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

8 hours ago
 Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Ti ..

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

8 hours ago
 Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at ..

Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard

8 hours ago
 Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Confere ..

Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Min ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.