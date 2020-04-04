UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xavi Donates 1 Mn Euros To Barcelona Hospital

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Xavi donates 1 mn euros to Barcelona hospital

Former Barcelona and Spain star Xavi Hernandez and his wife have donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to the city's Hospital Clinic to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Barcelona and Spain star Xavi Hernandez and his wife have donated one million Euros ($1.08 million) to the city's Hospital Clinic to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Xavi Hernandez and Nuria Cunillera have made a donation of one million euros to the clinic to face up to COVID-19. Thanks a lot for your help and support... All together, we will get there," the hospital tweeted on Saturday.

"Nuria and I, we support the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona's fight against the coronavirus.

Thanks to the donations they are receiving, the hospital has acquired equipment for patients and healthcare professionals," Xavi said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

The former World Cup winner and two-time European champion with Spain is currently in charge of Al-Sadd in Qatar and turned down an approach from Barcelona in January after the club sacked Ernesto Valverde.

Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol are among several Spanish sports stars to have donated or led fundraising campaigns to help combat the deadly virus.

Related Topics

World Sports Twitter Wife Qatar Barcelona Spain Rafael Nadal January All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB not to issue NOCs for Ramadan cricket

29 minutes ago

Ban on catching, selling of ‘badah’ fish lifte ..

36 minutes ago

Punjab chief minister meets Prime minister

4 minutes ago

Pakistan to sail through this tough Covid-19 situa ..

4 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits mausoleum of the mar ..

4 minutes ago

Leader of IS Khorasan Branch Farooqi Arrested in A ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.