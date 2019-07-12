UrduPoint.com
Xu And Dabrowski Knock Out Defending Wimbledon Champions

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:39 PM

China's Xu Yifan and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada reached the women's doubles final at Wimbledon on Friday ousting the defending champions and second seeds Barbora Krejickova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :China's Xu Yifan and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada reached the women's doubles final at Wimbledon on Friday ousting the defending champions and second seeds Barbora Krejickova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Seeded four Xu, 30, and 27-year-old Dabrowski -- who will both be appearing in their first Grand Slam final -- will play either top seeded Timea Babos of Hungary and Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic or Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei and singles semi-finalist Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic.

