Yachting: America's Cup Winners

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:00 AM

Yachting: America's Cup winners

Auckland, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The America's Cup was born when US schooner America beat a British fleet in a race round the Isle of Wight in 1851.

New York Yacht Club commodore John Cox and America's ownership syndicate donated a silver trophy to the club under a Deed of Gift creating "a perpetual challenge cup for friendly competition between nations".

Affectionately known as "The Auld Mug", the oldest trophy in international sport will again be up for grabs in the 36th America's Cup between defenders Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa of Italy, starting on Wednesday in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour.

Here is a list of the previous winners: 1851 - America (USA) bt Aurora (ENG) 1870 - Magic (USA) bt Cambria (ENG) 1871 - Columbia/Sappho (USA) bt Livonia (ENG) 1876 - Madeleine (USA) bt Countess of Dufferin (CAN) 1881 - Mischief (USA) bt Atalanta (CAN) 1885 - Puritian (USA) bt Genesta (ENG) 1886 - Mayflower (USA) bt Galentea (ENG) 1887 - Volunteer (USA) bt Thistle (SCO) 1893 - Vigilant (USA) bt Valkyrie II (ENG) 1895 - Defender (USA) bt Valkyrie III (ENG) 1899 - Columbia (USA) bt Shamrock (IRL) 1901 - Columbia (USA) bt Shamrock II (IRL) 1903 - Reliance (USA) bt Shamrock III (IRL) 1920 - Resolute (USA) bt Shamrock IV (IRL) 1930 - Enterprise (USA) bt Shamrock V (NIR) 1934 - Rainbow (USA) bt Endeavour (ENG) 1937 - Ranger (USA) bt Endeavour II (ENG) 1958 - Columbia (USA) bt Sceptre (ENG) 1962 - Weatherly (USA) bt Gretel (AUS) 1964 - Constellation (USA) bt Sovereign (ENG) 1967 - Intrepid (USA) bt Dame Pattie (AUS) 1970 - Intrepid (USA) bt Gretel II (AUS) 1974 - Courageous (USA) bt Southern Cross (AUS) 1977 - Courageous (USA) bt Australia (AUS) 1980 - Freedom (USA) bt Australia (AUS) 1983 - Australia II (AUS) bt Liberty (USA) 1987 - stars & Stripes (USA) bt Kookaburra III (AUS) 1988 - Stars & Stripes (USA) bt KZ-1 (NZL) 1992 - America3 (USA) bt Il Moro di Venezia (ITA) 1995 - Black Magic (NZL) bt Young America (USA) 2000 - Black Magic (NZL) bt Prada (ITA) 2003 - Alinghi (SUI) bt Black Magic (NZL) 2007 - Alinghi (SUI) bt Team New Zealand (NZL) 2010 - Oracle (USA) bt Alinghi (SUI)2013 - Oracle (USA) bt Team New Zealand (NZL)2017 - Team New Zealand (NZL) bt Oracle (USA)

