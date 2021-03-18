UrduPoint.com
Yadav Blitz Helps India To 185-8 Against England

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:56 PM

Suryakumar Yadav hit a quickfire 57 as India reached 185 for eight in a must-win fourth Twenty20 international against England on Thursday

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Suryakumar Yadav hit a quickfire 57 as India reached 185 for eight in a must-win fourth Twenty20 international against England on Thursday.

Rishabh Pant (30) and Shreyas Iyer (37) made useful cameos after India were put into bat in a crunch game of the five-match series led by England 2-1 in Ahmedabad.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer claimed four wickets including two in the 20th over to return his T20 best of 4-33.

Yadav took on the bowlers as he flicked Archer for a six over fine leg on the opening ball of his first international innings after missing out on batting in the second match which India won confortably.

England hit back with two quick wickets as Ben Stokes sent back KL Rahul for 14 and skipper Virat Kohli was stumped off Adil Rashid's googly.

Yadav, who rose to prominence with his attacking batting in domestic games and for Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians, reached his fifty in 28 deliveries. He hit six fours and three sixes in his 31-ball knock.

Left-arm quick Sam Curran finally cut short Yadav's innings with Dawid Malan taking a sharp catch which was repeatedly watched by the tv umpire to check whether it was a clean take in the deep.

Pant and Iyer, who smashed five fours and a six off in his 18-ball blitz, boosted the Indian total.

