Yadav Hits 64 But West Indies Limit India To 237-9

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Fast bowler Odean Smith took two wickets including Virat Kohli's key scalp as the West Indies kept down India to 237 for nine in the second one-day international on Wednesday

Suryakumar Yadav, who top-scored with 64, and K.L. Rahul, who made 49, put on 90 runs for the fourth wicket but the rest of India's batting faltered in Ahmedabad.

Smith returned figures of 2-29 from his seven overs while fellow pace bowler Alzarri Joseph also took two wickets.

The West Indies, who suffered a blow after captain Kieron Pollard missed out due to a niggle, got early wickets after stand-in-skipper Nicholas Pooran elected to field in their bid to keep the three-match series alive.

Pace spearhead Kemar Roach drew first blood after getting skipper Rohit Sharma caught behind for five in the third over of the innings.

Pollard's replacement Smith then rattled the hosts with his double strike in one over to send back Rishabh Pant out for 18 and Kohli also walked back on 18.

Kohli, who made eight in his team's opening win on Sunday, fell caught behind on a delivery that pitched on good length and shaped away from the right-hand batsman. India slipped to 43-3.

Rahul, who survived a dropped catch on four by wicketkeeper Shai Hope off Roach, made full use of the reprieve to rebuild the innings with Yadav.

But he fell short of his fifty after being run out while attempting a second run with Yadav.

Yadav, who made an unbeaten 34 in the previous match, went on to complete his second ODI fifty and surpassed his previous best of 53 in his sixth match since his debut last year.

Yadav fell to Fabian Allen's left-arm spin and the Indian middle and lower order stumbled apart from Deepak Hooda who hit 29 off 25 deliveries.

