YahClick Launches Invitational Golf Tournament

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) The inaugural YahClick Invitational Golf Tournament which featured over 100 professional and semi-professional golfers took has concluded at the Karachi Golf Club.The team event featured players in a more hard-hitting format of the game.

Players were divided into 20 teams, each team featuring one female player. The rules were modified to make the play faster and shorter.Tournament was organized by YahClick, the satellite boadband service of UAE-based global satellite operator Yahsat and its partner Hughes Network Systems.

"YahClick made a firm commitment to the nation when we launched in 2015, and by delivering on this commitment alongside our valued Service Partners, our footprint and positive impact has grown steadily.

Thank you to all of today's participants and congratulations to our winners," added Mangrio.The notable players included Sajid Mangrio (VP sales Central and South West Asia YahClick), Rizwan Feroz (Karachi Golf Club Captain) Ahmed Ismail (Vice Captain KGC) and Adnan Afridi (Chairman NIT) among others.

Winner team Names are Zahoyonggang, Samir Feroz, Lt CDR Saeed Khattak with 90 PTS, runner up team names are Qumail Habib, Imran Haroon, Danish Iqbal, CDRE Abduk Rehman with 87 PTS, Winner Lady Individual (two way tie won back nine) Amna amjad & Abiha Amjad with 41 PTS. The day concluded with prize presentations and a gala dinner.