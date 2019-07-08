UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YahClick Launches Invitational Golf Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

YahClick Launches Invitational Golf Tournament

The inaugural YahClick Invitational Golf Tournament which featured over 100 professional and semi-professional golfers took has concluded at the Karachi Golf Club

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) The inaugural YahClick Invitational Golf Tournament which featured over 100 professional and semi-professional golfers took has concluded at the Karachi Golf Club.The team event featured players in a more hard-hitting format of the game.

Players were divided into 20 teams, each team featuring one female player. The rules were modified to make the play faster and shorter.Tournament was organized by YahClick, the satellite boadband service of UAE-based global satellite operator Yahsat and its partner Hughes Network Systems.

"YahClick made a firm commitment to the nation when we launched in 2015, and by delivering on this commitment alongside our valued Service Partners, our footprint and positive impact has grown steadily.

Thank you to all of today's participants and congratulations to our winners," added Mangrio.The notable players included Sajid Mangrio (VP sales Central and South West Asia YahClick), Rizwan Feroz (Karachi Golf Club Captain) Ahmed Ismail (Vice Captain KGC) and Adnan Afridi (Chairman NIT) among others.

Winner team Names are Zahoyonggang, Samir Feroz, Lt CDR Saeed Khattak with 90 PTS, runner up team names are Qumail Habib, Imran Haroon, Danish Iqbal, CDRE Abduk Rehman with 87 PTS, Winner Lady Individual (two way tie won back nine) Amna amjad & Abiha Amjad with 41 PTS. The day concluded with prize presentations and a gala dinner.

Related Topics

Karachi Hughes 2015 Afridi Event All Asia

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to engage overseas Pakistanis in ..

5 minutes ago

New Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis Appoints Cabin ..

5 minutes ago

70 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

5 minutes ago

Central Shoora of JI pays rich tributes to Kashmi ..

5 minutes ago

IMF to release one bln dollars tranche for Pakista ..

31 minutes ago

US Activists Disrupt Pence's Speech at Pro-Israel ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.