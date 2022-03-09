UrduPoint.com

Yang Snatches Second Gold From Cross Country Sprint Sitting, 10th For China At Beijing Paralympics

Muhammad Rameez Published March 09, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Yang snatches second gold from cross country sprint sitting, 10th for China at Beijing Paralympics

After winning the long distance sitting three days ago, China's Para cross country skier Yang Hongqiong grabbed her second gold here on Wednesday from the sprint sitting event, earning the host nation the 10th gold medal at the Beijing 2022

Zhangjiakou, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :After winning the long distance sitting three days ago, China's Para cross country skier Yang Hongqiong grabbed her second gold here on Wednesday from the sprint sitting event, earning the host nation the 10th gold medal at the Beijing 2022.

Yang finished the 1.3-kilometer race in three minutes 18.2 seconds, followed by American veteran Oksana Masters, who was a 1.7 seconds behind and also ranked second after Yang in the long distance sitting here. Another Chinese Li Panpan was third, trailing the winner by 12.

8 seconds.

Yang was the first female athlete to win two gold medals after Zheng Peng just became the first Chinese athlete to bag two Paralympic gold medals with his victories in men's sprint and long distance sitting events.

China had collected just one medal from six editions of Paralympics since its debut at Salt Lake City 2002 - a gold out of wheelchair curling at PyeongChang 2018, but the 96-strong home contingent is now a distant leader in the medals tally with 10 golds and 31 in total.

Related Topics

China Beijing Salt Lake City 2018 Gold Event From Race

Recent Stories

Coming away with a draw it's not a bad result, say ..

Coming away with a draw it's not a bad result, says Pat Cummins

15 minutes ago
 March 31 as last date to apply for PhD scholarship ..

March 31 as last date to apply for PhD scholarships in US universities

18 seconds ago
 IESCO teams catch 3,226 suspicious meters in Feb

IESCO teams catch 3,226 suspicious meters in Feb

20 seconds ago
 First government in history which contrary to trad ..

First government in history which contrary to tradition, demands from the allies ..

35 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Khan T ..

Aleem Khan flies to London to meet Jahangir Khan Tareen

35 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports 161 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia reports 161 new COVID-19 infections

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>