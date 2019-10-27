UrduPoint.com
Yankees' Chapman, Brewers' Hader Named MLB's Top Relievers

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and Milwaukee Brewers standout Josh Hader were named Major League Baseball's Relief Pitchers of the Year on Saturday.

Chapman, a 31-year-old Cuban-born US left-hander, won the American League award and Hader, a lanky two-time All-Star, took the National League award for a second consecutive year in voting from a nine-member panel of retired Hall of Fame relievers.

Chapman made 37 saves this season, his seventh time in eight seasons with 30 or more, and struck out 85 batters in 57 innings with a 2.21 earned-run average (ERA).

He became the second Yankee to win the award after Andrew Miller in 2015, allowing opponents only a .

185 batting average.

Hader became only the second player to win in back-to-back years after Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen in 2016 and 2017.

As Milwaukee's Primary closer once ace Corey Knebel underwent Tommy John tendon replacement surgery, Hader made 37 saves with a 2.62 ERA, allowing foes only a .155 batting average and leading all major league relievers with 138 strikeouts.

American League runners-up were Oakland's Liam Hendriks and Houston's Roberto Osuna. National League runners-up were San Diego's Kirby Yates and San Francisco's Will Smith.

