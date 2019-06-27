UrduPoint.com
Yankees Head For London On Homer Streak But Without Stanton

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:50 AM

Yankees head for London on homer streak but without Stanton

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Britain-bound New York Yankees stretched their Major League Baseball-record home run streak to 29 games in an 8-7 victory over Toronto but received bad injury news Wednesday.

The Yankees, who will face the arch-rival Boston Red Sox in London on Saturday and Sunday, lost slugger Giancarlo Stanton for at least 10 days with a right knee ligament strain.

The "Bronx Bombers" completed a three-game series sweep of the Blue Jays to become the first American League club to reach 52 wins this season with their 11th triumph in 12 starts.

Even with 28 losses, the Yankees stand atop the AL East division by 6.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays with the Red Sox a distant third, nine games adrift.

New York set a major league record on Tuesday by hitting a homer in a 28th consecutive game, breaking the old mark of 27 games in a row with a homer set by the Texas Rangers in August and September of 2002.

The Yankees stretched that record on Wednesday when Didi Gregorius smacked a second-inning homer that also ensured New York would not be blanked on the scoreboard for a 162nd straight game -- a streak equivalent to a full MLB season.

While it's far from an MLB record -- the 1931-33 Yankees owning that mark with 208 consecutive games without being blanked -- it's the longest non-shutout run in the majors since Cincinnati went 208 games over the 2000-01 campaigns.

In the span, which began last June 30 when the Red Sox silenced the Yankees 11-0, every other MLB club has been shut out at least three times. The Florida Marlins were blanked the most at 19 times.

But another injury to star outfielder Stanton dimmed the Yankees' victory celebration. He was hurt in Tuesday's victory over Toronto and an MRI exam sent him onto the injured list for 10 days, meaning he will not play in London and not be evaluated again for 10 days.

Stanton managed only six games for the Yankees in his return after a lengthy injury stint that began April 1.

