Yankees Kluber throws sixth MLB no-hitter of the season

New York right hander Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter of the 2021 Major League Baseball season and the second in as many days as the Yankees shutout the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Kluber's no-no comes one day after Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull did it in a win over the Seattle Mariners.

"This was a lot of fun," said Kluber, who tossed his first career no-hitter. "It was a well-played game on both sides, we were able to scratch out a few runs there. And it was fun to be a part of." This is also the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history and the first since David Cone threw a perfect game against the Montreal Expos in July 1999.

The former two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Kluber struck out nine batters and walked just one in front of a crowd of 31,600 at Globe Life Field in suburban Dallas.

Kluber retired the final 20 batters he faced and threw 71 of his 101 pitches for strikes. He was mobbed by his teammates after the game and the Texas crowd gave him a standing ovation.

"It's all kind of emotions. It's excitement, obviously, but also relief because it's over," Kluber said. "We were fortunate in that they hit them right at people." It marks the fourth Yankee no-hitter to come in a road game and the first on the road since 1951.

- 'Tonight we celebrate Corey' - Kluber capped his no-hitter by getting Texas batter Willie Calhoun to ground out to shortstop Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the ninth.

He started the inning by forcing Charlie Culberson to ground out to the second baseman DJ LeMahieu.

Rangers batter David Dahl was up next and he lined out to right field for the second out.

"Higgy (catcher Kyle Higashioka) was unbelievable back there tonight," Kluber said.

"I think we kept them off-balance pretty much the entire game. I made a couple pitches that probably weren't where we wanted them, but we were fortunate enough that they hit them right at some people." Culberson was the lone man on base for Texas after Kluber walked him in the third inning.

Kluber's feat came against his former Rangers team, who have now been blanked twice this season. San Diego Padres Joe Musgrove no-hit Texas on April 9 at Globe Life.

Kluber played for the Rangers in 2020, pitching just one inning before his season came to a halt because of a torn right shoulder muscle. He signed a one-year contract with New York in January of this year.

"Coming back from what he has been through the last couple of years of course I am excited for him," said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. "Tonight we celebrate Corey and a master performance." After Musgrove threw his no-hitter in Texas, Carlos Rodon repeated the feat for the Chicago White Sox five days later in an 8-0 win against the Cleveland Indians.

The Cincinnati Reds' Wade Miley also threw a no-hitter, against the Indians on May 7.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner threw seven no-hit innings against the Atlanta Braves as part of a doubleheader on April 25, but it was not counted as an official no-hitter because the game did not last nine innings.