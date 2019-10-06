Yankees take stranglehold series lead as Twins' struggles continue

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Didi Gregorius clubbed a grand slam home run to highlight a seven-run third inning as the New York Yankees took a 2-0 stranglehold series lead with an 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

"I knew it was going out when I hit it," said Gregorius. "I have been swinging at a lot of pitches. I got one in the zone and I hit it out." New York won their 12th consecutive playoff game against the Twins and can wrap up the best-of-five American League Division Series with a victory Monday in Minneapolis.

Their winning streak over the Twins, which is the longest over any opponent in the playoffs, dates back to 2004. They are 15-2 all-time against Minnesota in the postseason.

Gregorius' shot sailed into the upper deck in right field in front of a crowd of 49,200 at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

He fell behind in the count 0-2 against pitcher Tyler Duffey before connecting on a fastball that landed just inside the foul pole.

"I was trying not to chase it," said Gregorius.

New York led 3-0 when Gregorius came to bat in the third. It was his fourth career playoff homer and the Yankees 12th postseason grand slam and first since Robinson Cano hit one in game one of the 2011 ALDS against Detroit.

After Gregorius homered, the Yankees added their eighth run when Brett Gardner hit an RBI single off Devin Smeltzer that scored DJ LeMahieu.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka of Japan allowed one run on three hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.