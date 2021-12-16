UrduPoint.com

Yanqing Olympic Zone Officially Approved By IOC

Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:42 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Yanqing Olympic Zone was officially approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday, becoming the third area in Beijing titled "Olympic" after Beijing's Olympic Park and Winter Olympic Park.

Yanqing Olympic Zone includes the National Alpine Skiing Center, a competition venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, and a public skiing center. It is expected to open to the general public in May 2022.

In line with Beijing 2022's concept of sustainable development, the National Alpine Skiing Center will undergo a renovation after the Winter Olympics to better serve the public's needs.

