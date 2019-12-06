Yaseen Khattak upset top seed Humam in All Pakistan Junior Boys Squash Championship

Fourth seeded Yaseen Khattak upset top seeded Humam Ahmed and moved to the quarter-finals of the Under-16 category in the ongoing All Pakistan Junior Boys Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Fourth seeded Yaseen Khattak upset top seeded Humam Ahmed and moved to the quarter-finals of the Under-16 category in the ongoing All Pakistan Junior Boys Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Both Yaseen and Humam Ahmed of PAF Squash academy played well against each other and some good smashes including drops and nick were also witnessed during the marathon 42 minutes battle fought on rattling pace.

Humam Ahmed took the lead after winning the first set by 9-11 with his excellent display but later on he failed to click and most of the time hit tins which paid him the most against Yaseen Khattak in the hotly contestant encounter.

After going a game down, Yaseen Khattak managed his position accordingly and moved quickly by winning the second set 11-9. Despite in the lead of 2-7 and 4-9, Humam Ahmed was unsettled in the game and lost the set by 11-9.

After 1-1, Yaseen Khattak slower down the pace of the game against speedy display of Humam and thus succeeded in dictating his own term to Humam who made many errors in the third set won by Yaseen Khattak at 13-11. Humam Ahmed was in lead this time too but he could not find the finish point at 9-9-10 and thus both were stretched to 13-11. Yaseen Khattak saved two game points in the crucial moments and thus won the set by 13-11. It was the fourth and decisive set in which Humam was in lead of 3-7 but Yaseen first tied the set score at 7-7 and then at 9-9 before winning the set at 11-9.

In the other matches of the Under-15 category, Azlan Khawar of (PB) beat Varun Asif (PB) of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11/9, 11/9, 11/8 (21min), third seeded Saboor Khan of PAF beat Mehmood Mehboob of Punjab in a thrilling 3-1 battle, the score was 11/5, 6/11, 11/4, 11/5 (31min) and Muhammad Ashar Butt of Punjab defeated Anas Dilshad (Sindh) by 3-1, the score was 11/7, 8/11, 11/9, 11/8 (29min).

In the Under-17 category, top seeded Abbas Nawaz (PAF) beat Fawad Hussain (KP) by 3-0, the score was 13/11, 11/2, 11/9 (19min). Abbas Nawad played well and did not give much chance to his rival to strike back. He succeeded in keeping Fawad Hussain in the back of the court with his excellent backhand and forehand length shorts. Second seed Noor Zaman also played well and shocked Tayyab Rauf of Punjab in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-4 and 11-1.

Noor did not give much room to Tayyb Rauf to strike back and most of the time dominated the proceedings. Noor Zaman hit some good drops and nicks which created a panic like situation for Tayyab Rauf of Punjab and thus marched into victory.

Huzaifa Zahid (PAF) beat Huzaifa Shahid (PB) by 3-1, the score was 11/4, 9/11, 11/4, 11/5 (29min), M.Hamza Khan (PAF) beat Hammad Khan (PAF), the score was 11/4, 9/11, 11/5, 11/4 (27min). The semi-finals will be played on Saturday.