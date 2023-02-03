UrduPoint.com

Yasir Arafat Is Likely To Become Pakistan's New Bowling Coach

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2023 | 01:44 PM

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

The latest reports suggest that Grant Bradburn could also return to the Pakistan set-up as an assistant coach

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2023) Mickey Arthur, who will be appointed as director of the Pakistan men's national team, contacted Yasir Arafat, the former fast bowler, for the role of bowling coach.

The latest reports said that the PCB wanted three different coaches - for batting, bowling and fielding - to work with Arthur as he comes on board.

However, there is no formal arrangement between Arthur and the PCB, an in-principle agreement has been reached. It is also understood that as team director, Arthur will not be with the Pakistan team at all times, or travel with them, but link up only during major assignments. This is to ensure Arthur can continue to work with Derbyshire in the English county circuit.

Arthur has also shortlisted Grant Bradburn, the former Pakistan fielding coach and head of coaches' education at PCB's high-performance centre till late 2011, as an assistant coach.

Arafat, now 40, has worked in coaching roles with Sussex in England, and with the Hong Kong men's team, and recently completed the ECB's Level 4 coaching course.

Though he played just 27 games in the international arena, across formats, he has a wealth of experience in domestic cricket, playing 207 first-class games, 257 List A games and 226 T20s in a career that lasted over two decades. Along the way, he played in Scotland, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, apart from Pakistan. His last representative game was a first-class affair for MCC, in Kirtipur against Nepal in 2019.

While he made his international debut against Sri Lanka, in an ODI in Karachi in 2000, Arafat's Test debut - in December 2007 in Bengaluru - as well as last international appearance - at the 2012 T20 World Cup - came against India.

The PCB is trying to put the coaching staff in place after an overhaul at both the administrative level and the cricketing level late last year. Shaun Tait was the last Pakistan bowling coach, in the staff led by Saqlain Mushtaq. Their next series is in late March against Afghanistan in Sharjah, and will be followed by a tour by New Zealand.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan T20 World Australia Bangladesh Education Sri Lanka PCB Sharjah Hong Kong South Africa Nepal Shaun Tait March December 2019 National University All From Agreement Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

2 hours ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

4 hours ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

13 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.