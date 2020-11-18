UrduPoint.com
Yasir Hameed Terms Imran, Saud As Future Of Pakistan Test Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Yasir Hameed terms Imran, Saud as future of Pakistan Test cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Former opening batsman Yasir Hameed Wednesday expressed the believe that Imran Butt and Saud Shakeel were the future of the Pakistan batting lineup in Test cricket.

"For me, players like Imran Butt and Saud Shakeel are the future of Pakistan cricket," he said while talking during the first episode of Samaa Podcast.

"I like Imran because as an opening batsman, I can see that he has a still head while batting and he plays the ball really late. His point of contact is impressive and I think he will do really well." "If you look at Saud Shakeel, as I have done during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, he is a class act.

You can see how he composes himself during tough situations and he just looks class a part. I am sure he will be selected in the national team in the coming years and he will do wonders there." Both players have been around in the domestic circuit for quite some time and are tipped as the next big things.

Imran has been selected in the Pakistan's 35-member squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Meanwhile, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has reiterated that the selection committee would be monitoring the performances of Shakeel in the remaining season who according to him was in the running to play for the Green-shirts in the near future.

