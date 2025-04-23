Yasir Khan vows to carry momentum in next matches

Following Multan Sultans’ commanding 33-run victory over Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X, right-handed opening batter Yasir Khan expressed his joy at the team’s maiden win in the tournament, vowing to carry the momentum into upcoming matches

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Following Multan Sultans’ commanding 33-run victory over Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X, right-handed opening batter Yasir Khan expressed his joy at the team’s maiden win in the tournament, vowing to carry the momentum into upcoming matches.

Speaking at the post-match press conference at Multan Cricket Stadium, Yasir said, he was really happy with the first win in PSL X. He said that he worked hard to get here and was waiting for the right opportunity and expressed his happiness to have delivered for my team today.

He was named Player of the Match for his explosive 87-run innings and credited captain Mohammad Rizwan for his support and leadership.

He said that Rizwan always talks about playing like champions, and the team try to reflect that mindset on the field. "His guidance during my batting was crucial, he helped me on nearly every ball," he maintained.

He also acknowledged the passionate support from the Multan crowd. He said that the team got a great start here and the crowd’s energy made a big difference. He said that he plays for the team and does not let pressure from any bowler affect him. He explained that he had a plan, especially for Shaheen Afridi’s inswingers and he executed it. Everyone dreams of a century but he was proud to contribute to the victory.

“We lost our first three matches, but this win at our home ground has boosted our confidence," he maintained.