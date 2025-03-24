Yasir Pirzada Assigned Additional Charge As CEO Of Pakistan Anti-Doping Board
Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has assigned the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Anti-Doping board to Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, Director General of the Pakistan sports Board.
According to a notification issued by the ministry on Monday, the appointment has been made with the approval of the Prime Minister.
Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, a BS-20 officer serving as the Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board under the administrative control of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, will assume this additional responsibility with immediate effect.
The tenure of this assignment will be for a period of 90 days (three months) or until a regular appointment is made, whichever comes first.
