Yasir Pirzada Assigned Additional Charge As CEO Of Pakistan Anti-Doping Board

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has assigned the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Anti-Doping board to Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, Director General of the Pakistan sports Board (PSB).

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination on Monday, the appointment has been made with the approval of the prime minister. Pirzada, a BS-20 officer serving as the Director General of the PSB under the administrative control of the Ministry of IPC will assume this additional responsibility with immediate effect.

The tenure of this assignment will be for a period of 90 days (three months) or until a regular appointment is made, whichever comes first.

