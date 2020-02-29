Yasir Shah comes in as a replacement for Mohammad Mohsin in Peshawar Zalmi's squad, it was announced on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ):Yasir Shah comes in as a replacement for Mohammad Mohsin in Peshawar Zalmi's squad, it was announced on Saturday.

The replacement was approved by the event's technical committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Mohsin, the 23-year-old leg-spinner, split the webbing between his middle and ring fingers of the left hand while fielding in his side's HBL Pakistan Super League fixture against Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi yesterday. He will be out of the action for at least a week.

Mohsin was picked by Zalmi in the Silver category and he has, to date, featured in two matches this season. Pakistan's leading Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah donned Lahore Qalandars' colours from 2017 to 2019 editions.

In 23 HBL PSL matches, Yasir, who was unpicked in the player draft for this edition, has taken 23 wickets at an average of 25.21.