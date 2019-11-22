UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yasir Shah Rues Erratic Bowling, Missed Chances

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:04 PM

Yasir Shah rues erratic bowling, missed chances

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has said that poor wayward bowling and missed chances in the field cost Pakistan dearly as Australia amassed a huge total on the second of the Gabba Test against Australia

BRISBANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has said that poor wayward bowling and missed chances in the field cost Pakistan dearly as Australia amassed a huge total on the second of the Gabba Test against Australia.

Talking to the media at the close of play here on Friday, he said the moisture dried down in the pitch and the bounce reduced on the second day of the match, adding that all these factors contributed to the below-par performance by the Pakistan team.

About the exclusion of Muhammad Abbas from the first test squad, he said it was a decision of the team management, adding that Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled really well on the second day.

About his own bowling in Australia, the leggie said the wickets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were more spin friendly as compared with the Brisbane, admitting that he had to use variation to restrict batsmen from scoring at will, adding that the wicket not responsive to spin bowling but produced little bounce except for the latter part of the day.

To a question, he acknowledged that the Australian batsmen played very well and dominated the Pakistan bowling attack.

About Naseem Shah's fitness, Yasir Shah said that he was fully fit to start proceedings in the 3rd day of the test match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Australia Poor Dubai Abu Dhabi Brisbane Yasir Shah Afridi Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Uzbekistan launch &#039;One Million Uzbek Cod ..

51 minutes ago

US stocks edge higher after three weak sessions

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad city's beautification to be initiated s ..

2 minutes ago

Special police teams to be formed to check speed o ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of 8 meg ..

2 minutes ago

Finnish, Swedish Foreign Ministers to Visit Belaru ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.