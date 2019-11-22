Yasir Shah rues erratic bowling, missed chances

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has said that poor wayward bowling and missed chances in the field cost Pakistan dearly as Australia amassed a huge total on the second of the Gabba Test against Australia

BRISBANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has said that poor wayward bowling and missed chances in the field cost Pakistan dearly as Australia amassed a huge total on the second of the Gabba Test against Australia

Talking to the media at the close of play here on Friday, he said the moisture dried down in the pitch and the bounce reduced on the second day of the match, adding that all these factors contributed to the below-par performance by the Pakistan team.

About the exclusion of Muhammad Abbas from the first test squad, he said it was a decision of the team management, adding that Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled really well on the second day.

About his own bowling in Australia, the leggie said the wickets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were more spin friendly as compared with the Brisbane, admitting that he had to use variation to restrict batsmen from scoring at will, adding that the wicket not responsive to spin bowling but produced little bounce except for the latter part of the day.

To a question, he acknowledged that the Australian batsmen played very well and dominated the Pakistan bowling attack.

About Naseem Shah's fitness, Yasir Shah said that he was fully fit to start proceedings in the 3rd day of the test match.