UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yasir Shah To Work At NCA

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Yasir Shah to work at NCA

Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah has been released from the Pakistan national men’s cricket team so that he can work with spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019) Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah has been released from the Pakistan national men’s cricket team so that he can work with spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy.

Yasir will re-join the team in Karachi on 16 December, where the second Test will commence on 19 December.

Mushtaq was appointed as spin bowling consultant last week. According to his contract, he will work 120 days in a year at the National Cricket Academy with the U16, U19 and other domestic bowlers. As and when required, he will work with the national team.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Yasir Shah December From

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) expedites book ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's only aircraft carrier on fire in port: ne ..

5 minutes ago

US court suspends naming restrictions on fake meat ..

5 minutes ago

Australia stops short of major clampdown on Facebo ..

5 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Abiy calls for meeting with Eritrean le ..

5 minutes ago

Fate of One Worker Unknown After Fire at Russia's ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.