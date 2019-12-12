Yasir Shah to work at NCA

Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah has been released from the Pakistan national men’s cricket team so that he can work with spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019) Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah has been released from the Pakistan national men’s cricket team so that he can work with spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy.

Yasir will re-join the team in Karachi on 16 December, where the second Test will commence on 19 December.

Mushtaq was appointed as spin bowling consultant last week. According to his contract, he will work 120 days in a year at the National Cricket Academy with the U16, U19 and other domestic bowlers. As and when required, he will work with the national team.