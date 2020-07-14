Former middle-order batsmen Basit Ali believes that leg-spinner Yasir Shah will play a key role for Pakistan in the Test series against England as the conditions there will fully support him

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Former middle-order batsmen Basit Ali believes that leg-spinner Yasir Shah will play a key role for Pakistan in the Test series against England as the conditions there will fully support him.

"I think Yasir Shah will be Pakistan's trump card. It is very important for Pakistan that he should perform well," Basit said during a YouTube interview.

According to Basit weather remains hot in England during July and August and hence it would help Yasir to get spin and take wickets.

He said that England's ongoing three Test-match series as well the matches against Pakistan were taking place only at two stadiums. "This is a very good thing from Pakistan's point of view as the curators will not be able to prepare more pitches in such a short span of time. This will give a big advantage to Pakistan.

"I think Yasir Shah should sharpen his fingers as he'll get a lot of support from those wickets.

" He also expressed the hope that pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah would also perform well as they were being supervised by bowling coach Waqar Younis, who had great knowledge of English conditions.

"Waqar is there, and he knows very well how to utilize them. They'd done well against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. I think they should keep on improving with each passing day.

"I also think the duke ball will help our bowlers a lot," he added.

Basit said that the appointment of Younis Khan as a batting coach would also make a difference. "Younis' induction will be beneficial for Pakistan team. "During Pakistan's squad's practice matches I've seen Abid Ali placing one leg out of the crease while. Previously, he used to stay inside the crease. So, I'm noticing Younis is doing work with the batsmen.

"I think at this time Pakistan players need to gel well to perform for the country," he added.