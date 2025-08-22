Yasir Sultan Dedicates Bronze Medal To Pakistan, Vows To Aim For Gold
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s javelin thrower Yasir Sultan, who won a bronze medal at the Asian Throwing Championships 2025 in Korea, has dedicated his achievement to the nation and pledged to strive for a gold medal in the future.
In a video message, after the men’s javelin throw final, Yasir said he was grateful to Allah Almighty for enabling him to secure a podium finish.
“I'm happy that I have won a bronze medal for Pakistan. I am thankful to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi and my coach Fayyaz Bukhari. They worked hard and provided continuous opportunities to me to participate at this level,” he said.
The young thrower expressed determination to build on his performance, saying, “Insha’Allah, next time I will win a gold medal. I dedicate this bronze medal to Pakistan and thank everyone who supported me.”
APP/vad-msr
