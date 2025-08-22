Open Menu

Yasir Sultan Dedicates Bronze Medal To Pakistan, Vows To Aim For Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Yasir Sultan dedicates bronze medal to Pakistan, vows to aim for gold

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s javelin thrower Yasir Sultan, who won a bronze medal at the Asian Throwing Championships 2025 in Korea, has dedicated his achievement to the nation and pledged to strive for a gold medal in the future.

In a video message, after the men’s javelin throw final, Yasir said he was grateful to Allah Almighty for enabling him to secure a podium finish.

“I'm happy that I have won a bronze medal for Pakistan. I am thankful to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi and my coach Fayyaz Bukhari. They worked hard and provided continuous opportunities to me to participate at this level,” he said.

The young thrower expressed determination to build on his performance, saying, “Insha’Allah, next time I will win a gold medal. I dedicate this bronze medal to Pakistan and thank everyone who supported me.”

APP/vad-msr

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

45 minutes ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

48 minutes ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

31 minutes ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

31 minutes ago
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

2 hours ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

31 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

2 hours ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegat ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..

31 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports