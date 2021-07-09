Yates and Thomas down in new Tour de France mass fall

Some thirty unlucky riders fell around 60km from the finish line of stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday, either hitting the tarmac or rolling down a steep incline

Carcassonne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Some thirty unlucky riders fell around 60km from the finish line of stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday, either hitting the tarmac or rolling down a steep incline.

The fall was caused by gravel on the road and Briton Simon Yates was one of the riders who took longest to gingerly get back on his bike, with Geraint Thomas also hitting the tarmac.

Lotto's German rider Roger Kluger was so badly grazed in the mass fall he had to pull out while other riders who had tumbled into the grassy roadside ravine struggled to clamber back up with their bikes.

The 2021 edition of the Tour has been blighted with falls with stage 1 hit by a sensational spectator-caused mass pile up and stage 3 hit by a series of nasty tumbles.

Stage 13 is a 220km run from Roman arena town Nimes to the citadel of Carcassonne run through Chinon vineyards and several of the fallers had formed a grupetto of ragged stragglers behind the main pack.