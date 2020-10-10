UrduPoint.com
Yates Out Of Giro After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:03 PM

Yates out of Giro after testing positive for Covid-19

British rider Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for Covid-19, his team Mitchelton-Scott said on Saturday

Giovinazzo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :British rider Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for Covid-19, his team Mitchelton-Scott said on Saturday.

Yates, who won the Vuelta in 2018 and was one of the contenders for victory in the Italian race, was 21st in the overall standings ahead of Saturday's eighth stage.

