Yates Retains Lead As Pogacar Wins UAE Tour Fifth Stage

Yates retains lead as Pogacar wins UAE Tour fifth stage

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar produced a stunning final sprint on the top of Jebel Hafeet to win the 162km fifth stage of the UAE Tour on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Slovenian Tadej Pogacar produced a stunning final sprint on the top of Jebel Hafeet to win the 162km fifth stage of the UAE Tour on Thursday.

Pogacar, 21, edged Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko in a photo finish for the victory, in what was the Tour's second ascent of the mountain overlooking the desert city of Al Ain.

Briton Adam Yates finished third to retain the leader's jersey, now sitting 1min 01sec ahead of Pogacar in the overall standings, with Lutsenko a further 32sec adrift.

Riders will tackle a flat 158km circuit in Abu Dhabi in Friday's sixth stage.

