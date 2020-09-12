UrduPoint.com
Yates Still In Tirreno Blue As Merlier Takes Stage 6

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:34 PM

Belgian Tim Merlier won Saturday's stage six of the Tirreno-Adriatico as Briton Simon Yates held on the race leader's blue jersey

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Belgian Tim Merlier won Saturday's stage six of the Tirreno-Adriatico as Briton Simon Yates held on the race leader's blue jersey.

Merlier finished the ride between Castelfidardo and Senigallia ahead of German Pascal Ackermann, winner of the first two stages, and Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen.

With just two stages left to race, Yates stands 16 seconds ahead of Poland's Rafal Majka in the overall standings, with Welshman Geraint Thomas, the winner of the 2018 Tour de France, 39sec adrift.

More Stories From Sports

