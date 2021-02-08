UrduPoint.com
Yawar For Promotion Of Sports At District Level

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:25 PM

Yawar for promotion of sports at district level

Minister for Social Welfare Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Yawar Bukhari on Monday said that PTI central and Punjab governments are paying special attention to the development of sports

HASSANABDAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Social Welfare Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Yawar Bukhari on Monday said that PTI central and Punjab governments are paying special attention to the development of sports.

He said that being a sportsman, Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to promote sports in Pakistan.

"The game of football is very popular among the youth in Attock. An international level football ground will be constructed for the players of Attock so that the formula of "deserting the playgrounds and hospitals" can be put into practice," he said.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the Inter Club Challenge Cup Football Tournament at District Council Stadium, Tehsil Attock as the Chief Guest.

FIFA President Col. Mujahidullah Tareen, District Sports Officer Waheed Babar, Sheikh Nayyar islam of Tournament Committee, Haji Arshad Javed, Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Ayaz POF, Wahid Akhtar, Naveed Iqbal Saqib, Tariq Mahmood Bangash, Abrar Malik, Aurangzeb Sanjwal, Sheikh Imran Ilyas, Tauqeer Lahore. Nawaz Sharif Khari, Nasir Masood, Chaudhry Shakeel Gujjar, Ishtiaq-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Haya Khan Tota, PA to Minister Syed Imran Bukhari Honey Sheikh, Malik Ismail, Chairman Naat Council Dr Irfan Qadri, Chairman Attock Press Club Registered Nadeem Raza Khan, Central Senior Vice President Federal Union of Journalists Pakistan Sufi Faisal Butt, Press Photographer Ayaz and others were present on the occasion.

