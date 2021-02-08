Yawar for promotion of sports at district level

Minister for Social Welfare Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Yawar Bukhari on Monday said that PTI central and Punjab governments are paying special attention to the development of sports

HASSANABDAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Social Welfare Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Yawar Bukhari on Monday said that PTI central and Punjab governments are paying special attention to the development of sports.

He said that being a sportsman, Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to promote sports in Pakistan.

"The game of football is very popular among the youth in Attock. An international level football ground will be constructed for the players of Attock so that the formula of "deserting the playgrounds and hospitals" can be put into practice," he said.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the Inter Club Challenge Cup Football Tournament at District Council Stadium, Tehsil Attock as the Chief Guest.

FIFA President Col. Mujahidullah Tareen, District Sports Officer Waheed Babar, Sheikh Nayyar islam of Tournament Committee and others were present on the occasion.