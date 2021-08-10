UrduPoint.com

Yazman Deaf Cricket Club Wins Match

Muhammad Rameez 12 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:37 PM

Yazman Deaf Cricket Club has won final match of Deaf Cricket Tournament by achieving target in 18 overs

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Yazman Deaf cricket Club has won final match of Deaf Cricket Tournament by achieving target in 18 overs.

The sports Department, Government of Punjab organized Deaf Cricket Tournament at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

The final match of the tournament was played between District Cantt and Yazman teams. Yazman Deaf Club won the match by achieving target of 117 runs in 18 overs.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Ms. Sumera Malik and Divisional Supports Officer, Maqsood-ul-Hassan Javed were special guests of the ceremony. Later, the winners teams were awarded trophies and prizes.

