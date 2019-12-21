Year 2019 terms satisfactory for Pakistan in sports activities

Year 2019 has happened satisfactory for Pakistan especially in sports activities despite of lack of interest by the government, limited resources and international hurdles

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Year 2019 has happened satisfactory for Pakistan especially in sports activities despite of lack of interest by the government, limited resources and international hurdles.Pakistan has achieved number of titles in 2019.

Pakistan's champion Wrestler Inam Butt had added another feather to his cap when he won the Gold medal in the World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar. Inam, 30, remained undefeated throughout the day in 90kg weight category of wrestling competition to outclass all his opponents.In the final bout, Inam was once 0-2 down against Georgian Dato Marsagishvili but things changed in last 15 seconds of the bout when Inam overpowered his opponent and took him down to clinch five important points to win the fight with score of 5-2.Pakistani boxer Muhammad "The Falcon" Waseem beat former World Boxing Council light flyweight champion Ganigan Lopez in their bout in Dubai.

Waseem was aggressive against the Mexican throughout their eight-round match and was declared the winner through a unanimous decision by the match officials. The Pakistani boxer extends his win/loss record to 10-1 following the victory.

He only lost one fight in 11 overall fights.

Furthermore, Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif had won his second world title after beating Philippines player Jefrey Roda 8-5 in the final of IBSF World Snooker Championship 2019 played in Turkey's Antalya.

He completed the best-of-15 frames triumph with scores of 68-35, 88-0, 69-17, 28-73, 5-118, 93-0, 69-1, 72-57, 10-93, 77-04, 21-65, 54-66 and 68-51.Snooker champion Muhammad Asif, who hails from Faisalabad, had won his first world title in 2012 in Bulgaria.

His rival Roda also secured any medal for his country after a gap of 27 years.Moreover, Pakistan finished fourth on the points table as the South Asian Games' (SAG) 13th edition concluded in Kathmandu on Tuesday, bagging 32 gold, 41 silver, and 59 bronze medals.Pakistani athletes added one more gold medal, along with four silver ones, on the last day of the regional sports competition held in Nepal.

The squash team comprising Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, and Farhan Mehboob defeated their Indian opponents to clinch gold in men's championship.Pakistan hockey saw another disappointed year. Pakistan hockey team failed to win a single event on international or Asian basis. Some people blame the federation and others blame the players for this disappointing performance.