Year of athlete activist as sport embraces protests

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A wave of activism swept across the sporting world in 2020 as a new generation of increasingly confident athletes found their voices to champion social justice initiatives on an unprecedented scale.

From LeBron James spearheading an effort to boost voter turnout in US elections to Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford successfully pressuring the British government to provide free meals for schoolchildren, athletes immersed themselves in causes and campaigns as never before.

The killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd during his arrest by police in Minneapolis in May proved to be a catalyst for change, prompting athletes from multiple sports to speak out against systemic racism and police brutality.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar James was among the first to condemn Floyd's killing as protests erupted in all 50 American states. "Why Doesn't America love US?TOO," James asked in one of several posts on social media.

James, a longtime civil rights and social justice activist, said Floyd's death reinforced the validity of protests launched by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, who was vilified for kneeling during pre-game renditions of the US national anthem as a way of protesting racial injustice.

In June, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated bluntly that the league had been wrong not to listen to players who had protested systemic racism, but did not mention Kaepernick by name.

Kaepernick's "take the knee" protest was adopted as a gesture of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by athlete activists and demonstrators around the world.

When a global sporting Calendar upended by the coronavirus pandemic gradually resumed, "taking a knee" and other displays of support of Black Lives Matter had become part of the established pre-game ritual, from European soccer leagues to North American sports.