Yeovil Beat Haringey In Rematch Of FA Cup Tie Marred By Racism

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Yeovil beat Haringey in rematch of FA Cup tie marred by racism

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Yeovil won 3-0 against Haringey as their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie passed off without any reports of further racist abuse after the original clash was abandoned due to ugly terrace taunts.

Chris Dagnall's double and a Luke Wilkinson strike at Coles Park settled the controversial tie.

The first meeting was called off midway through the second half on October 19 following an allegation of racist abuse and missile throwing which led to non-league Haringey's players leaving the pitch in protest.

Haringey defender Coby Rowe confirmed he had been a victim of racism, while Cameroonian goalkeeper Valery Pajetat was spat on and had a bottle thrown at him, according to chairman Aki Achillea.

An investigation by the Football Association was started with two men arrested before they were released on bail.

But the rematch had no similar incidents as National League Yeovil moved into the first round proper.

Both Pajetat and Rowe featured in the fixture just hours after football racism was back in the headlines, with the Bulgaria Football Union fined and ordered to play their next competitive home game behind closed doors following the behaviour of their fans during a fixture with England on October 14.

A reminder of the events from 10 days ago was present in all four corners of the ground, though, as an area behind the goal Haringey were attacking in the first half was sectioned off while at the opposite end of the pitch a sign read: Haringey Stand Up To Racism.

In the main stand there was a giant 'Kick It Out' flag plus on the other side of the stadium on there was a 'Show Racism The Red Card' banner.

