Yes Yes Yes Wins The Everest Turf Race In Australia

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Yes Yes Yes wins The Everest turf race in Australia

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chris Waller-trained Yes Yes Yes stunned favourite Santa Ana Lane to win the world's richest turf race in Sydney Saturday, storming to victory to clinch The Everest crown.

With jockey Glen Boss in the saddle, the three-year-old colt collected a whopping Aus$6.

05 million (US$4.13 million) for barely a one-minute sprint.

On a glorious day, Santa Ana Lane was second and Trekking third in front of some 40,000 people at Royal Randwick.

