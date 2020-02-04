UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yom E Yakjehte Kashmir KP Junior Squash Championship-2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:02 PM

Yom e Yakjehte Kashmir KP Junior Squash Championship-2020

Yom-e-Yakjehte Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship in U11 and U13 categories got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Yom-e-Yakjehte Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship in U11 and U13 categories got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Former World Champion Jansher Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship wherein President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Secretary Munawar Zaman, former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan, Head Coach of PAF Squash academy Atlas Khan, Members Executive Committee Wazir Gul, Sajjad Khan, Sher Bahadur, PAF Academy coaches Nazir Gul, Gulab Sher, Kamran Khan, Maqsood Hanif, players and officials were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Kashmir Solidarity Day, is a national holiday to express solitary with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir wherein Indian forces are being engaged in committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

Earlier, in the first round of the U11 category top seed Ibrahim Zeb defeated Anas Riaz by 11-4, 11-5 and 11-3, Malik Asim beat M.

Fawad Khan by 3-0, Nouman Khan beat M.Hamza by 3-0, Hamza Sajjad beat Asfandayar 3-0, Mubeen Khan beat Ahmad Rayyan by 3-0, M.Ijlal beat Owais Khan by 3-0, Abdullah Zaman beat Abu Zar by 3-0, SaifUllah upset Abdullah Fayyaz by 3-0, SaifUllah Tareen beat Arsalan by 3-0, Azaan beat Rehan Nawashiz by 3-0, Sudais bea Talha Fayyaz by 3-0, Mustafa Irfan beat M.Rehan by 3-0, Haris Zahid beat M. Shahzaib by 3-0, Mamoon Khan beat Zubair Khan by 3-0, Abu Bakar beat Shehyar by 3-0, M.Umair Arif beat M.Hamza Ayaz by 3-0.

In the first round of the U13 category top seeded Ahsan Shah defeated Torab Khan by 3-1, Meer Hamza beat Fawad Asad by 3-0, Yousef Arif beat Ali Raza by 3-0, AbdUllah Arif beat Sayed M Farhan by 3-0, Hassan Farid beat Zunourain by 3-0, Muhammad Ali faced tough resistance against Muhammad in a marathon five sets battle, the score was 10-12, 12-10, 13-11, 9-11 and 11-8, Furqan beat M. Abbas by 3-0, Ubaid ULLAH beat Farhan by 3-0, Mufariq Ali beat Faizan by 3-0, Raheel beat M.Haseeb by 3-0.

Related Topics

India Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Marathon Muhammad Ali Top Coach Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use healing power of sports to spread ..

15 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

21 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister convenes meeting of MNAs, MP ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysia Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Among ..

4 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad hold walk to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.