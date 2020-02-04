Yom e Yakjehte Kashmir KP Junior Squash Championship-2020

Yom-e-Yakjehte Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship in U11 and U13 categories got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Yom-e-Yakjehte Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Age Group Squash Championship in U11 and U13 categories got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Former World Champion Jansher Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship wherein President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, Secretary Munawar Zaman, former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan, Head Coach of PAF Squash academy Atlas Khan, Members Executive Committee Wazir Gul, Sajjad Khan, Sher Bahadur, PAF Academy coaches Nazir Gul, Gulab Sher, Kamran Khan, Maqsood Hanif, players and officials were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Kashmir Solidarity Day, is a national holiday to express solitary with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir wherein Indian forces are being engaged in committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

Earlier, in the first round of the U11 category top seed Ibrahim Zeb defeated Anas Riaz by 11-4, 11-5 and 11-3, Malik Asim beat M.

Fawad Khan by 3-0, Nouman Khan beat M.Hamza by 3-0, Hamza Sajjad beat Asfandayar 3-0, Mubeen Khan beat Ahmad Rayyan by 3-0, M.Ijlal beat Owais Khan by 3-0, Abdullah Zaman beat Abu Zar by 3-0, SaifUllah upset Abdullah Fayyaz by 3-0, SaifUllah Tareen beat Arsalan by 3-0, Azaan beat Rehan Nawashiz by 3-0, Sudais bea Talha Fayyaz by 3-0, Mustafa Irfan beat M.Rehan by 3-0, Haris Zahid beat M. Shahzaib by 3-0, Mamoon Khan beat Zubair Khan by 3-0, Abu Bakar beat Shehyar by 3-0, M.Umair Arif beat M.Hamza Ayaz by 3-0.

In the first round of the U13 category top seeded Ahsan Shah defeated Torab Khan by 3-1, Meer Hamza beat Fawad Asad by 3-0, Yousef Arif beat Ali Raza by 3-0, AbdUllah Arif beat Sayed M Farhan by 3-0, Hassan Farid beat Zunourain by 3-0, Muhammad Ali faced tough resistance against Muhammad in a marathon five sets battle, the score was 10-12, 12-10, 13-11, 9-11 and 11-8, Furqan beat M. Abbas by 3-0, Ubaid ULLAH beat Farhan by 3-0, Mufariq Ali beat Faizan by 3-0, Raheel beat M.Haseeb by 3-0.