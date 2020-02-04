'Yom-e-Yakjehte Kashmir, Peshawar district cycling race on Feb 5

To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir "Yom-e-Yakjehte Kashmir" Peshawar District Cycling Race will be held on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir "Yom-e-Yakjehte Kashmir" Peshawar District Cycling Race will be held on Wednesday.

President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad while talking to media persons here on Tuesday stated this.

He said cyclists from Peshawar district would participate in the cycle race to be organized on Northern Bye Pass road.

He said players from all across Peshawar district would take part in the cycling race. He said President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah will grace the occasion as chief guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony.