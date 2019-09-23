UrduPoint.com
Yon Moreno And Jessica Towl Top The Honours At 10th Ice Warrior Challenge

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:18 PM

Yon Moreno and Jessica Towl top the honours at 10th Ice Warrior Challenge

More than 400 participants representing 28 different countries, including 170-plus Emiratis, took part in the 10th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge organised by Ski Dubai at the weekend

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) More than 400 participants representing 28 different countries, including 170-plus Emiratis, took part in the 10th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge organised by Ski Dubai at the weekend.

Organised under the aegis of Dubai Sports Council, Ice Warrior X saw nearly 100 ladies take part in the four different categories of competition with the British trio of Jessica Towl (20:21), Kim James (28:14) and Jane Ebinger (28:19) taking the top honours in the Elite–Advanced Fitness, Extremely Fit and Just for Fun categories respectively.

Nina Borisenok (33:57) of Russia topped the charts in the women’s Corporates Only section. In the men’s section, Yon Moreno of Colombia was fastest overall with a time of 19:32, finishing ahead of Canada’s Darren Burke (19:47) and Emirati Ali Al Murawwi (20:34) in the Elite-Advanced Fitness category. New Zealand’s Philip Elder (21:45) was fastest in the Extremely Fit division and was followed by the Emirati quartet of Abdul Rahman Ahmed (25:41), Mohammed Mohammed (25:46), Jehad Al Mena (26:33), Abdulrahman Sultan (26:33). Mohammed Ahmad (22:39) of the UAE also finished on the podium, taking second position behind Tunisian Zouhaier Miraoui (20:15) in the Just for Fun category. HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, was present at Ski Dubai to watch participants from diverse backgrounds – including a number of them representing government entities like the Prime Minister’s Office, Knowledge and Human Development and Dubai Health Authority – take on one of the toughest commando assault course, which included different icy obstacles like monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls, in sub-zero temperatures.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of DSC, was also present at the Challenge, while the KHDA team were led by HE Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of KHDA

SELECTED RESULTS

Elite–Advanced Fitness

Male: 1-Yon Moreno (COL) 19:32; 2-Darren Burke (CAN) 19:47; 3-Ali Al Murawwi (UAE) 20:34; 4-Cedric Betis (FRA) 21:04; 5-Sultan Al Saadi (UAE) 21:17.

Female: 1-Jessica Towl (GBR) 20:21; 2-Jinna Garcia (COL) 23:19; 3-Olga Naumova 23:52; 4-Tetiana Maltseva (UKR) 24:33; 5-Joyce Balle (UGA) 29:09.

Extremely Fit

Male: 1-Philip Elder (NZL) 21:45; 2-Abdul Rahman Ahmed (UAE) 25:41; 3-Mohammed Mohammed (UAE) 25:46; 4-Jehad Al Mena (UAE) 26:33; 5-Abdulrahman Sultan (UAE) 26:33.

Female: 1-Kim James (GBR) 28:14; 2-Laura Jepson (CAN) 30:28; 3-Mukta Verma (IND) 30:41; 4-Olga Zolotova (RUS) 33:23; 5-Gloria Mascaro (ESP) 35:23.

Just for Fun

Male: 1-Zouhaier Miraoui (TUN) 20:15; 2-Mohammed Ahmad (UAE) 22:39; 3-Luke Nolan (IRL) 27:55; 4-Adil Bornif (MAR) 28:26; 5-Edwin Ebinger (USA) 28:35.

Female: 1-Jane Ebinger (GBR) 28:19; 2-Viki Benwell (GBR) 33:47; 3-Oleksandra Chemenko (UKR) 36:44; 4-Herakkine Sales (PHI) 39:25; 5-Sarah Magdy (EGY) 42:28.

Corporates Only

Male: 1-Olivier Saez (FRA) 27:06; 2-Jose Pereira (POR) 27:23; 3-Arif Don (UAE) 27:52; 4-Fadhel Hassan (UAE) 27:52; 5-Yousef Deen (EGY) 28:11.

Female: 1-Nina Borisenok (RUS) 33:57; 2-Irene De Wit (RSA) 36:04; 3-Liliana Fernandes (POR) 36:04; 4-Alifa Rofii (INA) 46:08; 5-Salma Abassaly (FRA) 46:09

