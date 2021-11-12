UrduPoint.com

Yorkshire Chief Resigns After Cricket Racism Scandal

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:18 AM

Yorkshire announced the resignation of chief executive Mark Arthur with immediate effect on Thursday as the county cricket club continues to grapple with the fallout from a racism scandal

Former player Azeem Rafiq was found by an independent report to have been subject to "racial harassment and bullying" and subsequent allegations have emerged from others setting in motion additional investigations.

Arthur has faced intense pressure over recent days as the scandal has snowballed.

Rafiq renewed his longstanding calls for Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon to resign after reaching a settlement in his employment tribunal against the county.

Moxon is currently signed off with a "stress-related illness" but Arthur has followed the lead of former chairman Roger Hutton by leaving his post at Headingley.

"Today the board at Yorkshire County Cricket Club has accepted the resignation of Mark Arthur as CEO," said new chairman Kamlesh Patel. "We thank him for his tenure.

"This is an important moment for the club which is ready to move forward with new leadership, which will be vital in driving the change we urgently need."Arthur said: "I've had eight fantastic years at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, working alongside an outstanding group of people, and together achieving many highlights."

